Concert cancellations and postponed tours caused by COVID-19 have given way to a current trend: at-home concerts and live music sessions.
Artists have used at-home concerts and live session performances for years to share music, but safety concerns surrounding the pandemic this year have pushed artists to use these platforms more often.
The widespread cancellations of concerts, festivals and tours has immensely impacted the live music industry and stripped artists of a source of income and their opportunity to perform live on tour.
As a result, artists have turned to home performances and live sessions to get a similar concert experience, connect with their supporters and showcase their talent.
These intimate and stripped-down performances grant artists the chance to earn income while doing what they love in a safe and comfortable space.
One of the leading providers of at-home performances is National Public Radio Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts. Since May, amidst the globally mandated quarantines, the platform has arranged 111 home performances.
Viewers get the opportunity to tune in and experience free home concerts of artists from around the globe.
While these home concerts and live sessions are great music sources, artists have used the platforms to make efforts beyond entertainment by advocating and fundraising for current issues.
Just this April, Global Citizen, an online activism platform, broadcasted an eight-hour live stream concert that raised over $127.9 million in donations for coronavirus relief.
Iconic stars like John Legend, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift were among the many who joined the effort.
With the uncertain future of live music, fans can now get an alternative concert experience through at-home concerts and live sessions.
Recommended below are 10 at-home concerts fans should check out.
1. FKJ: Ylang Ylang EP (Live Session)
2. Jazmine Sullivan: Lost One (Live)
3. Jhené Aiko: Tiny Desk (Home)
4. Aminé: Live From Limbo
5. SZA: 20 Something (Quarantine Live Performance)
6. Sen Morimoto: Live Sessions
7. UMI: Introspection Live Show ((Quantum Love))
8. Lila Iké: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
9. NIKI: MOONCHILD EXPERIENCE
10. Panalangin (Live Sessions)
