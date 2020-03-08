Tiny Moving Parts preforms at the Maintenance Shop in the Memorial Union on Sept. 15, 2017. The band is composed of Dylan Mattheisen on guitar, Matthew Chevalier on bass and William Chevalier on the drums.
The M-Shop hosted Tiny Moving Parts on Friday. Tiny Moving Parts is a Minnesotan band described as emo and math rock. Photos by Alec Giljohann/Iowa State Daily
Amidst the stress of midterms and the looming fear of the ending school year comes the perfect nostalgic emo bill to help students process their mid-semester angst.
Midwest-reigning math-rock band Tiny Moving Parts will make a stop in Ames for the second show of their 2020 U.S. Tour with openers Belmont, Capstan and Jetty Bones.
The show will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Maintenance Shop. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for the public.
A self-described “Minnesota family band,” Tiny Moving Parts is a three-piece made up of brothers Bill and Matthew Chevalier and cousin Dylan Mattheisen.
The trio formed in junior high and have since gained recognition among the post-hardcore scene for supporting staple modern-emo groups, such as Modern Baseball, State Champs and the Wonder Years.
Tiny Moving Parts’ songs may be known for their heavy subject matter, yet the band performs in a cathartic and expressive way, making for a feel-good show that reaches their audience on a personal level.
For fans of bands like Remo Drive, Mom Jeans., Super Whatevr and Sorority Noise, Tiny Moving Parts released their emotional crutch of a fifth full-length LP, “breathe,” in September 2019 to generally favorable reviews.
Opening for Tiny Moving Parts will be Belmont, a pop-punk band from Chicago.
A classic story of a high school band who happened to make it big, Belmont formed in 2014 and are is to release its new EP “Reflections” on March 13.
Heavy, loud and full of DIY-laden heart, Belmont was described by Rock Sound as “one of the best young pop-punk bands around right now.” Their debut, self-titled album was released in 2018 on Mutant League Records.
Opening band Capstan is a progressive post-hardcore band with a somber, poetic flavor from Orlando, Florida. Its most recent album, “Restless Heart, Keep Running,” was released in September 2019 on Fearless Records.
Loaded with the nostalgic sound of classic emo whines and growls, Capstan has stated on its Facebook page that it is excited to bring a lot of energy on the tour with Tiny Moving Parts.
Kicking off the evening will be Jetty Bones, from Urbana, Ohio, an alternative pop outfit conducted by singer/songwriter Kelc Galluzzo, who provided vocals on Tiny Moving Parts’ “Icicles (Morning Glow).” Galluzzo describes herself as somebody who believes writing is a coping mechanism and sharing is an outreach method.
Mirroring the sounds of other female pop-rock groups like Hey Violet, Colleen Green and Speedy Ortiz, Jetty Bones is described on her Spotify page as “a solo project with a full-band mentality.” Her most recent EP, “-," was released in February 2019.
