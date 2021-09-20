Back in May, Richelle Mead, author of the series “The Vampire Academy,” revealed that the book series is going to be turned into a television show by the producers of Peacock, from NBC. As a fan that has read the series and watched the movie, I was excited to see that it’s being turned into a television series. Season one will have roughly ten episodes, each being one hour long.
The writers of the show were also revealed as Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. Plec was the writer of the "Vampire Diaries" series and its spin off, while MacIntyre had starred in the "Vampire Diaries" as character Sheriff Forbes.
To catch you up, "The Vampire Academy" series is set in a world where vampires and humans live together in secret, attending academies made just for them. Main characters Rosemarie Hathaway (Rose) and Vasilisa Dragomir (Lisa) are hunted down by the academy and brought back. But the reason for their original leaving is unknown. Together the two best friends survive high school, messy boy drama and trying to survive in the world of vampires.
"The Vampire Academy" book series can be found here if you would like to read it before watching the movie or the future television series. As one of the original fans, I’m excited to announce the cast for this popular upcoming book to adaptation series.
It’s been months since the show was announced and now the cast is finally here. Playing the two main characters Rosemarie and Vasillisa, are actresses Sis Stringer, known for her role in "Mortal Combat" and Daniela Nieves, known for her roles in "Sex Appeal" and "Five Points."
Along with the two main characters, Variety released some of the important side characters that you’re going to be seeing in the television feature.
Dimitri Belikov, one of the top guardians in this world, will be played by Kieron Moore, also seen in "Masters of the Air" and "Sex Education."
Christian Ozera, the loner boy of the school, will be played by Andre Dae Kim, also known for roles in "Degrassi" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Victor Dashkov, a powerful political character in the world, will be played by J. August Richards, known for his roles in "Angel" and "Generation."
Tatiana Vogel, the reigning Queen of this world, will be played by Anita-Joy Uwajeh, also known for her roles in West End’s "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "King Lear."
Mia Karp, a fellow student that causes trouble for the main characters, will be played by Mia Mckenna-Bruce, also known for her roles in West End’s "Billy Elliot The Musical" and "The Dumping Ground."
Meredith, a new character that is not in the books, will be played by Rhan Blundell, also known for her roles in "Torchwood: Believe" and "Doctor Who: The Dread of Night."
Sonya Karp, the teacher gone crazy, is being played by Jonetta Kaiser, who is known for roles in "Tales and Breakwater."
Mason Ashford, the other student going for the best new guardian and a friend of Rose Hathaway, is being played by Andrew Liner, who is also known for a role in "Grown-ish."
Hopefully soon fans of the series will have the official release date. As a fan myself, I’m eagerly waiting for it to be released on Peacock.
