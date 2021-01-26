The upcoming “Mortal Kombat” (2021) film is expected to be more gruesome than any other. Viewers can expect vast amounts of gore, blood and brutal combat.
For the first time ever, the film will capture the climactic and vicious fatalities on-screen that the series is known for.
"We've picked a couple of iconic ones," said debut film director Simon McQuoid in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film … there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man. They don't hold back."
Needless to say, this film will hold an R-rating.
Little is known about director McQuiod besides the commercial work he has done for “Call of Duty,” Duracell, H&R Block and more. As such, fans are interested in seeing how he portrays the film.
James Wan, creator of “The Conjuring” universe, the “Insidious” franchises and the “Saw” series to name a few, is a big name attached to the film, serving as a producer.
Few details of the plot have been shared. Concisely, the film is about an MMA fighter who sets out to find the strongest warriors to fight in a crucial battle to protect the universe.
Fans of the “Mortal Kombat” series may be excited to know that the upcoming reboot will be more similar to the game than past films, according to “Mortal Kombat” screenwriter Greg Russo.
"To be clear, we're not remaking the 1995 movie and we're not doing the storyline that's in ’Mortal Kombat 11,’" Russo said in an Entertainment Weekly interview. "… We're going back and looking at some of the older storylines and some of the mythology, being very, very, very, very aware of each character's origin, their nationality, being very sensitive to that, being authentic to that."
Among the confirmed characters in this film are Sonya Blade, played by Jessica McNamee; Hanzo Hasashi (Scorpion), played by Hiroyuki Sanada; Kano, played by Josh Lawson; Bi-Han (Sub-Zero) played by Joe Taslim; and Raiden played by Tadanobu Asano.
Also confirmed are Liu Kang, played by Ludi Lin; Kabal, played by Daniel Nelson; Major Jackson 'Jax' Briggs; and Mileena, played by Sisi Stringer, among others.
Audiences will be able to see the film in theaters and through HBO Max on April 16.
