Some artists undoubtedly deserve more recognition for their contributions to music than they have received thus far. Here are five musical artists future fans may currently be missing out on.
Lous and the Yakuza
Lous and the Yakuza has a transparent, confident and whole vibe. Lead singer Marie-Pierra Kakoma entices her audience through her minimalist sound, a fusion of hip-hop and pop, while boldly representing herself and her love of the Black community in her visuals for "Dilemme" and "Tout est gore." With a unique Y-shaped sign of acceptance on her forehead and Japanese symbols painted on her face, this artist gracefully showcases her and her yakuza, meaning her “gang” or “friends,” through dance. While some may be intimidated by her French language barrier, the Congolese Belgian artist Lous and the Yakuza is not one you want to miss.
Adekunle Gold
For fans of Afropop, some may already know of Adekunle Gold. This Nigerian creative serenades his fans with smooth, soulful sounds in singles such as "Something Different" and "Before You Wake Up." Minimal and memorable phrases, along with upbeat rhythms, leave a lasting impression on his fans and have grown him a large international fan base.
Giveon
Shortly after artist Giveon's adored feature on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle," he dropped his EP "TAKE TIME," wherein he showcased his wide vocal range and gave a peek into past relationship experiences and heartbreaks. Giveon's natural voice is unreal and guaranteed to cause goosebumps to anyone listening. His baritone voice exerts the feeling of a chopped and screwed version of a rhythm and blues song with mass amounts of reverb. The lyrics of all the tracks are direct, vulnerable, conversational and always an amazing listen.
NAO
When most people listen to this artist live, they think, "She really sounds like that?" Artist NAO described in three words is bliss, intimate and alluring, well known for her effortless transitions between high pitches and low husky octaves. In 2015, she received acclaim for her single "Bad Blood," a song that tells the story of a drifting wounded relationship left without healing. On her sophomore album "Saturn," the East London-based artist reflects on her transition into adulthood, personal growth and of course — heartbreak through tracks like "Orbit," "Make It Out Alive" and "Drive and Disconnect" from an astrological lens.
Wale
Ranked number one on this list for artists fans are sleeping on is Wale, due to his accolades and contributions to music often being dismissed when compared to more commercial artists on social media platforms. This D.C. legend does not get the amount of praise he deserves. Wale's poetic and witty lyrics have gained the artist a loyal fan base willing to go to figurative battle for him. Unlike many artists, Wale has managed to stay relevant while consistently providing great music since the late 2000s with songs like "Lotus Flower Bomb" featuring Miguel, "On Chill" featuring Jeremih and, more recently, "Love…(Her Fault)" featuring Bryson Tiller, among many more.
