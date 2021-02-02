The third episode of creator Vivienne Medrano’s “Hazbin Hotel” spin-off series, “Helluva Boss,” has been uploaded to YouTube.
“Hazbin Hotel” is Medrano’s original YouTube series that follows Charlie, the princess of hell, as she attempts to reform lost souls in order for them to gain entry into heaven. “Helluva Boss” is Medrano’s spin-off series that takes place in the same location and universe as “Hazbin” but follows different characters.
“Helluva Boss” follows the members of the Immediate Murder Professionals, a group of four demons who take contracts from other residents in hell to kill those in the living world.
The main cast of “Helluva Boss” includes Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), Loona (Erica Lindbeck) and married couple Millie (Vivian Nixon) and Moxxie (Richard Steven Horvitz).
In the most recent episode titled “Spring Broken,” Blitzo runs into one of his ex-girlfriends, Verosika (Cristina Valenzuela). In order to settle who gets their company’s only parking space, Blitzo and Verosika make a bet that takes them to the human world.
New characters are always a welcomed surprise in “Helluva Boss” as they give the characters that audiences already know and love more dynamics to play off of.
The same crude humor, foul language and depictions of drug and alcohol use are ever-present in “Spring Broken.” Additional types of humor, such as fourth-wall breaking and blink-and-you-miss-it sight-gags, keep the comedy fresh in this most recent “Helluva Boss” entry.
“Spring Broken” isn’t all kicks and giggles, though, as audiences get a deeper look into Loona’s backstory. It is revealed in this episode that Loona is not an original member of hell but instead died when she was “almost 18” and has been in hell ever since.
The character development between Loona and her father figure and boss Blitzo and her newly introduced love interest, Vortex, sets the characters up for future heartfelt and awkward moments.
Based on Medrano’s pattern of uploading, fans can most likely expect episode four of “Helluva Boss” to be released in late February to early March.
“Helluva Boss” and “Hazbin Hotel” are available to watch for free on YouTube.
