The upcoming “Resident Evil Village” has been garnering hype from fans since its original announcement in June 2020. The excitement surrounding this new entry in the survival-horror franchise has been given new life after the recently streamed demo showcase.
On Jan. 21, the “Resident Evil” development team gave fans the most thorough sneak peek of “Village” yet. Actual gameplay, cut scenes, combat, inventory systems, weapons and characters were on display during the 30-minute livestream.
Fans of the series have been looking forward to a sequel to 2017’s “Resident Evil Biohazard.” “Biohazard” took the “Resident Evil” series in a different direction than its predecessors by having more of a focus on puzzle solving and boss fights in a first-person perspective. “Village” will continue the story of Ethan and Mia Winters from the previous game, while also expanding the “Resident Evil” universe.
The characters known as Alcina Dimitrescu and Daniela are predicted to be the main antagonists of “Village,” similarly to Jack and Marguerite Baker from “Biohazard.” Players, artists and cosplayers alike have quickly taken a liking to these antagonists’ designs, especially as fan theories that Alcina was one of the first Tyrants created by the fictional Umbrella Corps began to spread across the internet.
The upgraded graphics of “Village” are clearly shown in the demo. This is quite the artistic and technological feat considering the nearly half-a-decade-old “Biohazard” still holds up incredibly well in its graphics.
Both the weapons and combat in “Village” appear to be very similar to how they were in “Biohazard,” as both melee and long-range weapons will make a return in this sequel. However, a new crafting element is being added to the survival aspect of “Village.” Players will be able to craft items such as ammunition for their weapons and healing kits to regenerate their health.
“Resident Evil Village” was originally only going to be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Since the announcement, it has been confirmed that “Village” will also be available to play on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. Additionally, those who buy a digital copy of “Village” for their PS4 console will be able to upgrade to the game to the next generation console for free.
Multiple editions of “Resident Evil Village” are available for preorder. The deluxe and collector’s editions include “Resident Evil Biohazard” and extra in-game content. There is also the “Resident Evil Village” and “Resident Evil Biohazard” bundle pack available on the game’s website.
The recorded livestream demo is available to watch on the "Resident Evil" website as well as on YouTube.
“Resident Evil Village” will be released May 7.
