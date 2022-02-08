Valentine’s Day is closing in, and whether you are partnered or single, there’s always room to get into the holiday spirit. For those in relationships, you may be celebrating very different things from those having a Galentine’s day party, but overall we are all celebrating loving relationships in every form.
For those looking to get into the spirit, you may find that a playlist is exactly what you need to get yourself into the mood. Though many may think of Valentine’s Day as a cheesy holiday, it doesn’t have to be.
This playlist will offer you many different options for songs to celebrate the holiday and will bring all the different genres into play.
Best Songs for Valentine’s Day
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” - Elvis Presley
A classic from the ’60s, this song just gives off the feelings of old-school romance and falling in love. The song is slow and could be played whether you are just hanging out with friends or having dinner with your loved one. The message of this song is that no matter who you are when you meet the person you are meant to be with, it will always be.
“Adore You” - Harry Styles
Another romantic song, but with a modern twist. In this song, Styles sings about the feelings of falling for someone hard but the struggles that come with it. Love is never completely easy, and this song showcases the complexities of falling head over heels.
“I Really Like You” - Carly Rae Jepsen
For those who want a more upbeat song about love, Carly Rae Jepsen perfectly captures the giddy feeling of being able to be around somebody you have a crush on and not being able to contain yourself.
“Still Into You” - Paramore
A classic song about an individual who is not over their previous relationship. So many of us can relate to the feeling of something ending, but we do not want it to be over. While you may never be able to be with the specific person again, you will always be able to have the memories.
“Love Story” - Taylor Swift
“Love Story” is one of those songs that everybody knows and can belt, even if you don’t think you can. The song is a re-telling of the story of Romeo and Juliet through a new modern lens and told by Taylor Swift about a love she once had. The song is incredibly catchy and great for a Valentine’s Day party with girlfriends.
“All You Need is Love” - The Beatles
An older classic, “All You Need is Love,” is the perfect upbeat tune that shows that love can truly brighten your life. Although love may not actually be all that you need, it is something that can lift everybody up.
“Thinking Out Loud” - Ed Sheeran
Though this song may be seen as slightly cheesy, it is a great look at what a long-lasting relationship can look like to those who work on them. It speaks about how even after you have been together for years; you can still find new things about each other and understand even more deeply.
“All Of Me” - John Legend
A slower and more serious song about relationships and how much love can change your life. In this song, John Legend speaks about his own feelings of admiration towards his wife Chrissy Tiegan and how much everything can change when you have a person in your life.
“Just The Way You Are” - Bruno Mars
This song shows that when you love somebody, so much of what they feel are imperfections become just simply a part of them to you. Though many people may feel insecure, those who really care about you will never hold your insecurities against you.
Valentine’s Day can be a hard holiday for some and a great holiday for others, but to make this an enjoyable time for everyone, music is one of the things that can pull everybody together.
Whether you like older and slower songs or more upbeat and modern pop songs, this list will give you anything you need for your Valentine’s Day needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.