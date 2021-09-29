The leaves have started changing and the weather is getting cooler. It is officially time for fall and the season is in full swing. With things changing, you may also want to change up your music choices to something more calming and peaceful to match the fall mood.
There are so many songs that can match the feelings of the cool breeze or the softness of the falling leaves and even more artists to explore within the genres. While you may not be someone who often changes up your playlist, perhaps this month could be the first time you decide to make some new changes.
If you are needing some inspiration for your fall playlists, this list will offer you some great choices for songs that will give you the cozy feeling you need to get through the season.
Top 10 Songs for Fall 2021
“we fell in love in october” - girl in red
A song about a simple love story, “we fell in love in october” brings the calming feelings of fall together with the ideas of crushing on someone and young romance. Though many people only know girl in red because of this song, perhaps adding it to your fall playlist will give you a reason to check out some more of their discography.
“Home” - Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
If you are someone who loves music with folk inspiration, this song will take you on a journey of love and family. This song tells the story of two lovers talking to one another about their family, lives and eventually how they fell in love with each other. The base message is that home can be wherever you want it to be as long as you are with those that you love.
“Little Talks” - Of Monsters and Men
"Little Talks" is another song about love, but one that is slightly more complicated. This song tells of a conversation between two individuals about how they feel their relationship is breaking apart. The song deals with themes of mental illness and finding ways to overcome your struggles for yourself and others.
“The Night We Met” - Lord Huron
Another song with folk influences, "The Night We Met" will bring out the emotion in you. This song tells the story of a love that has broken apart and regrets that have been had. If you ever want to get into your feelings and have a night in by yourself, this song, or anything by Lord Huron, is the best choice.
“September” - Earth, Wind & Fire
While it is getting close to the end of September, this song is still a classic fall jam that will give some upbeat energy to your playlist amidst all the songs about love and broken hearts. If you want a good song to dance to before going out or one to put some pep in your step as you walk around campus, this will always be a great option.
“Sweater Weather” - The Neighborhood
A fall classic, “Sweater Weather” is generally considered an anthem for the autumn season and has a fun, flirty feeling that works well with the tense yet fun feeling of the song. If you are someone who likes smaller bands and indie music, this song would be a great addition to any fall playlist.
“Little Lion Man” - Mumford & Sons
A song that has a little more bite, “Little Lion Man” tells the story of an individual in a difficult relationship with another who is sharing all their regrets. It has a folksy and indie flair while also feeling more contemporary and relatable, possibly leading you into more Mumford and Sons discography.
“Somewhere Only We Know” - Keane
If you are looking for something a little more comforting and easy to listen to, this song flows smoothly and talks about aging and having people to rely on as we get older. It is often easy to feel stressed in our lives, but this song reminds us that the simple things are often the most important and most rewarding.
“Yellow” - Coldplay
While Coldplay is now a huge name in the music industry, back in the early 2000’s, they were just a small band trying to get their start. “Yellow” was one of their songs that took off and led to their rise in popularity. Another song that has a comforting and peaceful feeling, it again tells of an individual and their relationship with another. The song talks about how you would do anything for another person, even when those feelings are not always reciprocated.
“Wake Me Up When September Ends” - Green Day
Another emotional song, Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer of Green Day, wrote this song about the passing of his father and the emotional bond he had with him. This song will always leave you feeling somber but somewhat uplifted at the same time while also giving you a sort of catharsis.
With fall turning its head, it may be a great time to check out some new artists and songs who may not have been on your radar before.
Many people associate fall with cozy feelings and cold, chilly nights, and each of these songs evokes similar feelings. If you are wanting something to get you into the fall spirit, these artists and songs will do exactly that.
