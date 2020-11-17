It came as no shock the FX television hit “American Horror Story” was renewed for not just a 10th season but also an 11th, 12th and 13th season.
The series is an anthology, meaning every season has a theme it is based around. Earlier this year, the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, teased the next installment on Instagram with the caption, “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” The first look picture showed a pair of hands that seem to be trying to get out of the water. This image caused many fans to believe the new season would be about the ocean.
The first photo was only the first of many hints Murphy has dropped on Instagram. The second photo he posted was of a beach with wooden fences everywhere. This image helps confirm the new season will be based around the water. The next two images he posted were sharp teeth coming from what appears to be a woman. Fans definitely think mermaids or some other type of monster will be at the center of this season.
The plot for the season is still a mystery, despite all the fan theories.
Murphy announced the returning cast members as well as the new, interesting cast member to join season 10. Returning members include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter, but most importantly, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be back after their season 9 break.
The new cast member to join the show is none other than "Home Alone"’s Macaulay Culkin. This will be a new perspective on seeing Culkin act.
Murphy has said before that this new season might reunite fan favorites, so there may be room for more of the cast to return.
Production and filming began in October 2020, and season 10 of "American Horror Story" is set to be released in October 2021.
