After having the script written in 2016 and the original release date of April 13, 2018, director Josh Boone’s “The New Mutants” finally hit the big screens Friday. So far, the reviews have been mixed at best.
There are conflicting emotions after finishing the film. Once the credits start rolling, it’s easy to be surprised at how quickly “The New Mutants” came to an end.
The plot wasn’t easy to follow, and some moments made the audience feel lost. While some sequences felt rushed, it still had the proper basis of its characters’ developments. In order to have a better understanding of the film, a sequel will most likely have to tie up its loose ends.
“The New Mutants” is a spinoff of the “X-Men'' franchise and based on the Marvel comic book superhero team, co-created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod.
The movie should be approached more as a young adult coming-of-age film with a dash of fantasy and horror, as opposed to the usual action movies Marvel produces. According to Rotten Tomatoes, this film received a 33 percent on the Tomatometer and a 53 percent on the audience score.
The cast includes Maisie Williams from “Game of Thrones,” Charlie Heaton from “Stranger Things,” Anya Taylor-Joy from “Split,” Henry Zaga from Netflix’s “Trinkets” and Blu Hunt from CW’s “The Hallow.” Together, all five of the characters try to figure out what Hunt’s character Danielle Moonstar’s powers are, while also attempting to figure out how to control them.
While each mutant’s power is revealed in time, the quick pacing made it so audiences couldn't fully connect with the characters by the time the credits rolled.
“The New Mutants” is available in theaters.
Final verdict: 6/10
