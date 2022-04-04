It's not even halfway into 2022, and this year has already been a standout for film as the movie industry slowly recovers from a global recession.
The quality of films still to come out in 2022 has the potential to get better and better. Here are some of the most anticipated movies still to release in 2022.
The Northman (April 22)
When it comes to the horror genre, Robert Eggers has established himself to be one of the best in the business. “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” are considered one of the best horrors films in recent years and “The Northman” starring Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke appears to be no different.
Top Gun: Maverick (May 27)
The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise film is finally reaching theaters in May.
Originally scheduled to be released in 2019, “Top Gun: Maverick” picks up 30 years after the events of the first film and it promises to have top tier action as expected from a Tom Cruise movie.
Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)
It’s been almost five years since “Thor: Ragnarok” was released and Taika Waititi returns to Marvel to direct another film just as entertaining and comedic as his last.
Starring Christian Bale as the villain, alongside Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has a lot of answers to questions Marvel fans have been asking for years.
Nope (July 22)
Jordan Peele is another talent that has increased his footprint in Hollywood of the last few years.
With “Get Out” and “Us” both receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, “Nope” will most likely be the summer horror film all movie fans will be talking about. An interesting fact about this movie is that the cinematographer for this film is the same as 2014's “Interstellar”.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One (Oct. 7)
Pixar for years now has been the leading studio when it comes to animation.
However, with the recent success of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Mitchells VS. The Machines” Columbia Pictures has proven they can master the animation genre. The sequel to the 2018 animated Spider-Man film is scheduled to hit theaters in October.
Creed III (Nov. 23)
The revival of the Rocky franchise has enjoyed some success with the release of the two previous “Creed” films.
The third installment now being directed by Michael B. Jordan stars Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson, and it will hit theaters in November. The writer and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is creating the story.
Avatar 2 (Dec. 16)
It has been over 10 years since James Cameron directed a movie, and there is no better film to mark his return to Hollywood than the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time.
With a budget of $250 million, “Avatar 2” is betting that even though a lot of time has passed since the first film, fans are still interested in what James Cameron can bring to the table. The film is expected to hit theaters in December.
Disappointment Blvd. (No release date yet)
This year is shaping up to be a very solid year for horror films.
Perhaps the biggest name in the genre is Ari Aster due to his success with “Hereditary” and “Midsommar."
Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Meryl Streep, “Disappointment Blvd" also promises to be a comedy, and as of right now, there is no set release date in 2022.
Knives Out 2 (No release date yet)
The sequel to the 2019 crime-thriller film is coming back this time in the form of a Netflix original.
Ryan Johnson, director of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” returns with another mystery, starring detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he attempts to solve a new murder case.
The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.
