Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for season two episode one of “The Mandalorian.”
“The Mandalorian” has returned for its second season debut with the same action and emotional appeal fans have been missing.
Season two episode one of “The Mandalorian” is titled “The Marshal.” A fitting title due to the episode’s premise wherein the Mandalorian, or “Mando,” temporarily agrees to help the marshal of a small town in Tatooine kill a Krayt dragon, an enormous snake and shark-like creature that’s been terrorizing the town for generations.
“The Marshal” has almost everything that made the original season so great. Duels akin to Western movies, otherworldly creatures and, most importantly, The Child, an adorable creature that has sparked a cult-like following for the show, all return in the second season premiere.
The biggest downside to the debut episode is its stand-alone status to the rest of the show. This episode could have taken place during any time in the first season if there was no previous context. Nothing particularly continues the story from the previous season, with the exception of a brief glimpse of a new possible enemy for Mando at the very end of the episode.
Other fan-favorite characters such as Peli Motto (played by Amy Sedaris) and her helper droids also make a return in the second season premiere. This most likely means additional characters from the first season of the series, such as Cara Dune (Gina Carano), will make appearances as well.
Highlights from “The Marshal” boil down to the terrifying sand shark that is the Krayt dragon as well as the innocent, wide-eyed appearances of The Child. Having characters who vastly differ in their appearances, personalities and size truly show the broad range of creatures and worlds “The Mandalorian” universe has.
References to other “Star Wars” movies are included in “The Marshal” as well. The titular marshal wears the armor that once belonged to Boba Fett. Additionally, a frame of reference has been given to when “The Mandalorian” takes place in the “Star Wars” universe. An offhand comment from the marshal states they are currently living in a postsecond Death Star world, meaning the Battle of Endor has already happened.
Final verdict: 8/10
The next episode of “The Mandalorian” will be released to Disney+ on Friday.
