The upcoming movie based on the well-known “Borderlands” video game series already has an all-star cast both in front of and behind the camera.
“Borderlands” (2009) was the first game in the same-titled franchise. The series is an open-world, first-person game that takes place in the monster and “psycho”-infested borderlands. Players choose between four playable characters at the beginning of the game: Brick, Lilith, Mordecai and Roland. Each character has their own set of specialized skills and weapons.
The main story of “Borderlands” revolves around Vault hunters — the previously listed main characters — and their quest to unlock mysterious Vaults hidden in the borderlands that are rumored to contain unimaginable riches.
“Borderlands” has numerous sequels and prequels, including “Borderlands 2,” “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel,” “Borderlands 3” and the spin-off game “Tales from the Borderlands.”
With the recent success of the movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020) and the upcoming release of the film “Mortal Kombat” (2021), fans are cautiously optimistic that a film adaptation might do “Borderlands” justice.
Multiple cast members have been announced for the “Borderlands” film, including Kevin Hart as Roland and Cate Blanchett as Lilith.
Cast members behind the camera have been confirmed as well. Eli Roth, known for directing “Hostel” (2005) and “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” (2018), is set to direct the “Borderlands” film. Craig Mazin, an Emmy-winning writer for 2019’s “Chernobyl,” is confirmed to be writing the script.
No confirmed release date for the “Borderlands” film has been announced as the film is now in pre-production.
