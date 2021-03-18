Vivienne Medrano’s “Hazbin Hotel” spin-off series “Helluva Boss” released its fourth episode on YouTube.
“Helluva Boss” takes place in the same world as “Hazbin Hotel,” which is Hell. This spin-off show follows Blitzo, Moxxie, Millie and Luna as the main characters. The four demons work at the Immediate Murder Professionals (I.M.P.) company, wherein citizens of Hell can pay them to travel to the human world and seek revenge on members of the living world.
Previous episodes in the “Helluva Boss” series have followed the main characters on their work shenanigans, developments of side characters like Stolas as well as the introduction of new characters. The most recent episode, "C.H.E.R.U.B.,” has a little too much of everything.
The plot of this episode follows the main members of I.M.P. after they are hired by a recently deceased member of Hell to enact revenge on his still-living former business partner. Upon entering the human world, the characters find the business partner about to commit suicide. Happy that their job is going to be done for them, the imps are about to leave when three “cherubs” descend from Heaven to stop the attempted suicide.
The cherubs, another term for angels, were sent to show Lyle, the business partner, the beauties of the world to inspire him to keep on living. The episode turns into a back-and-forth battle between the I.M.P. and the cherubs trying to convince Lyle to kill himself or not kill himself, respectively.
Like with previous episodes, new characters are introduced and some character development occurs between married couple Millie (voiced by Vivian Nixon) and Moxxie (voiced by Richard Steven Horvitz).
However, this episode has a bit too much going on at once. There is essentially an A, B and C plot all happening within the 12-minute span of the episode. This caused a lot of information, new characters and motivations and a lot of annoying voices to be thrown at the audience.
With new characters comes new voices, and “Helluva Boss” has proven in the past that they can foster well-made voice lines. This is not so much the case in “C.H.E.R.U.B.” All three of the cherubs, the business partners Lyle and Loopty and the briefly on-screen Wally Wackford all have eccentric and bombastic voices. One or two new characters with unique voices would’ve made the episode quirky and unique like its predecessors. But having more than five in one episode makes for an annoying experience overall.
There is still the classic adult dialogue and one-liner humor that “Helluva Boss” is known for in “C.H.E.R.U.B.” While the previous episode, “Spring Broken,” had more emotional undertones, this episode went the opposite direction with mostly slap-stick comedy and goofy characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.