The third feature film in the “My Hero Academia” (MHA) franchise, “World Heroes’ Mission,” recently released its first trailer.
“My Hero Academia” was first released through chapter-based releases in Weekly Shōnen Jump, a Japanese anthology magazine that publishes chapters from different, larger works. The series became so popular an anime series was soon announced.
Two years after the manga first debuted, the pilot episode of “My Hero Academia,” the show, was released. Now, five years later, the show is still so popular it currently ranks fourth in the top 10 most popular anime in Japan, and there have been two theatrically released films in the franchise.
The previous films, “Two Heroes” and “Heroes Rising,” both garnered glowing reviews, so it only makes sense that a third movie would be added to the lineup.
This new movie, “World Heroes’ Mission,” is part of the fifth anniversary of the “My Hero Academia” franchise. Right now is the perfect time to release the first trailer for “World Heroes’ Mission” as the hype for the MHA franchise is spiking due to the upcoming release of the first episode in the show’s fifth season. The combination of last year’s announcement of the film, the drop of the first official trailer, the fifth anniversary of the series as a whole and the upcoming season has created the perfect storm of excitement for fans of the series.
The trailer for the new film shows that the main character, Izuku Midoriya, is wanted for mass murder. Not much else is known about the plot, but it’s safe to speculate that the other heroes that appear in the trailer, such as Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Hawks and Fumikage Tokoyami, will try to help clear Midoriya’s name.
The trailer confirms that “World Heroes’ Mission” will release Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.