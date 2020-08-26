“America’s Got Talent” comedian Preacher Lawson will virtually headline Iowa State’s first ISU AfterDark event of the year from 10 to 11 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
At the age of 16, Lawson began writing jokes and performed for the first time a year later as a bet between him and his mother. Accolades soon followed Lawson as he won awards for the Funniest Comedian in Florida in 2015 and the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2016.
A year after winning the Seattle Comedy Competition, Lawson appeared on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the final 10 contestants of the show. He was invited back in 2019 to appear on both “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where he advanced to the top 10 contestants on both shows as well.
Lawson has continually shown growth in his performances through the years and has proven himself to be an unforgettable act. This Friday, he will host a virtual comedy show and Q&A session with students.
Besides Preacher’s performance, there will be many other activities for students to take part in, including a $1000 raffle, bingo, karaoke, bowling, poster sale, a workspace craft of making cardboard kittens and paper puppies, caricature drawings and free Panda Express. ISU AfterDark event is free to all students, and activities open at 9 p.m.
This year's events will be a bit different with a virtual appearance and certain restrictions due to COVID-19. There will be seating and capacity limits to ensure the safety of students, and face coverings will be required at all times, with the exception of eating.
If students feel sick or carry any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay at home to protect students on campus and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.