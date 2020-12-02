The upcoming science-fiction action-adventure film, “Chaos Walking,” is an adaptation of Patrick Ness’ “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first novel in the “Chaos Walking” trilogy.
Since being announced in 2011, the film has been in production limbo for almost 10 years after it has struggled to find a director and has had multiple script rewrites and scene reshoots due to poor test screenings.
Now, it seems as though this sci-fi movie has finally found its footing with the release of its promising trailer.
“Chaos Walking” takes place in the not-too-distant future and follows the story of Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) who discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet. On this planet, all the women have disappeared and men are afflicted by “the Noise” — a force that puts all their thoughts on display. Viola’s life is threatened by the cruel mayor of Todd’s hometown, David Prentiss (Mads Mikkelsen). As Todd vows to protect her, he must discover his own inner power and unlock the dark secrets of his planet.
An action-packed movie filled with mainstream actors will most likely be a box-office hit. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many theaters have permanently closed while others are making only a fraction of what they used to. Big studio movies that were scheduled for theatrical releases like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Soul” have been sent straight to streaming services, missing out on their predicted box-office revenue.
It will be no surprise if “Chaos Walking” is pushed to a later date or is given a digital release in place of a theatrical one.
“Chaos Walking” is set to release Jan. 22, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.