On Sept. 16, Netflix released a psychological thriller called “The Devil All the Time.” Since its release, it has been trending in the top 10 for Netflix movies. This film has the cast fans never knew they needed including Bill Skarsgård, best known for playing "It." In the same titled movie are Sebastian Stan and Tom Holland, best known for Bucky and Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, respectively, and Robert Pattinson, best known from the “Twilight” series.
This film is essentially Pennywise-meets-superheroes-meets-vampires.
For all of the “Outerbanks” (2020) fans, Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe Cameron in the show, makes a cameo alongside Holland.
The film starts off in 1945, but has a couple time jumps as the movie progresses, and takes place in small towns Meade, Ohio, and Knockemstiff, Ohio.
Skarsgard’s character, Willard Russell, returns home from the war to meet the love of his life, Charlotte. Together they had a son named Arvin, who eventually gets played by Holland. After tragedy strikes the family, things seem to only get worse for the town of Knockemstiff.
Pattinson plays the Rev. Preston Teagardin. His character is one unique to the actor’s repertoire for disturbing reasons. Holland’s character goes through so many ups and downs that eventually the audience has no idea how and where he will end up.
There are many times where audiences find themselves questioning what is happening on screen. For a mystery-thriller movie, it is up to the audience to decipher if this helps or hinders the film.
No member of the cast who have accents other than American use their natural accents. Pattinson, who is British, performs a Southern accent that transcends those of the rest of the cast.
“The Devil All the Time” has a 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83 percent for the audience score.
Final verdict: 7/10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.