A few years ago, on an episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” the late John Witherspoon let it slip that “The Boondocks” would make a comeback. It has now been confirmed that the show will return with a two-season order to “HBO Max,” continuing the stories of Riley, Huey and Granddad Freeman.
For years, rumors and fan art made their rounds on social media, garnering optimism for the show making a return in the modern age. Many of these rumors were proven to be false, making fans of the show numb to any potential hype about a return. The chances of the show being rebooted became dimmer and dimmer when fans thought back to why the show was canceled in the first place.
In 2014, “The Boondocks” was canceled due to “cultural sensitivities.” With such an arbitrary reason to cancel the series, fans were very disgruntled. Upon further research, it was concluded that the writing style of showrunner Aaron McGruder rubbed higher-ups the wrong way.
Fans of the show know the Adult Swim version of the Cartoon Network consisted of edgier, more violent content so the show was in the right place, but being canceled for such a reason as cultural sensitivities just did not sit right. Many speculated McGruder’s portrayal of what it is really like to live as a Black person in America is what caused the series to stop.
More specifically, McGruder’s dialogue between Black people and their views on culturally significant events such as the R. Kelly trial is what speculatively got the show canceled.
Evidently, the sensitivities around these issues may have changed, as McGruder is excited to create more stories surrounding the Freeman family for modern times.
“The Boondocks” reboot will air sometime in 2022.
