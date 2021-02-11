A chilly Valentine’s Day makes for the perfect movie-watching date. Here are some of the best TV shows and movies to watch this Valentine’s Day.
“The Escort”
The movie “The Escort” is the perfect romantic comedy to watch with a significant other this Feb. 14. This movie has themes surrounding female sexual empowerment and how men respond to it. The film also speaks on a few common societal pressures such as judgement from peers and family members, showing how it creates duality within a person. The 2015 film explores the developing relationship between a journalist who is a sex addict looking to secure a new job opportunity by interviewing a local escort and writing a story about his experiences. “The Escort” represents a modern twist on the 1990 classic “Pretty Woman” but with different story elements and characterization.
Stream it for free on Hulu or Amazon Prime this Valentine’s Day.
“Father of the Bride”
This 1991 remake of the 1950 original is the perfect comedy for Valentine’s Day.
“Father of the Bride” (1991) follows George Banks (Steve Martin) as he comes to terms with his young adult daughter getting engaged while studying abroad. This film offers humor that ranges from light-hearted to deeply emotional with even some slapstick physical humor.
Stellar performances by Martin and Martin Short, the latter of which plays the eccentric wedding planner Franck, are career highlights from both actors.
“Father of the Bride” is available to stream on Hulu.
“Weathering with You”
“Weathering with You” is a 2019 Japanese animated film from the CoMix Wave Films, the same studio that made “Your Name.”
This film follows Hodaka Morishima, a high school boy who runs away from his troubled home and finds an unexpected friendship with Hina Amano, a girl who can seemingly manipulate the weather.
Unexpectedly deep emotional connections form between all the characters in “Weathering with You.” Real-world issues such as teenage homelessness, petty crime and troubled romances affect the story in “Weathering with You” to a very realistic and personal degree.
For those that want a deeper yet still heart-warming story this Valentine’s Day, “Weathering with You” is available to watch on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.
“Deadpool”
“Deadpool” is a 2016 Marvel film that follows Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) as he gets revenge on the villain Ajax (Ed Skrein) that wronged him and his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).
Originally released Feb. 12, 2016, “Deadpool” had some intentionally misleading advertisements that depicted it as a romantic comedy. This marketing campaign fits in line with Marvel's character Deadpool.
“Deadpool,” while one of the most violent and foul-mouthed Marvel movies to date, does have a romantic plot line that is one of the central themes of the film.
For those that want a fast-paced action comedy this Valentine’s Day, “Deadpool” is available to watch on Hulu.
