The 2021 Hinterland Music Festival has officially been announced to take place from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa.
Hinterland Music Festival is a multiday, outdoor festival that centers around the fun of the outdoors, camping, art vendors and, of course, music. After first being held in St. Charles, Iowa, in 2015, the festival has become an annual event for Iowans and out-of-state guests all around to enjoy.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 Hinterland Music Festival, many of the previously scheduled music guests will finally be making their appearance at the 2021 festival. These guests include Leon Bridges, Tyler Childers, Old Crow Medicine Show, Khruangbin and Tanya Tucker.
New guests who will make their debut at the Hinterland Music Festival include The Avett Brothers, CAAMP, Black Pumas, The Marcus King Band and Elle King.
The 2021 Hinterland Music Festival will follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of all attendees. Prospective guests can check out their health guidelines on the Hinterland Music Festival website.
Highlights from the health and safety guidelines for the festival include a limited number of allowed guests, an increase in bathrooms and food vendors to reduce the number of people in lines, a reduction in camping capacity, increased camping grounds for social distancing and an additional entrance and exit site to help space out guests. Masks will also be required for all guests and workers of the festival.
Tickets for each day of the festival are available on the Hinterland Music Festival website. Listed below is the current music lineup for each day of the festival.
Friday, Aug. 6
The Avett Brothers
Old Crow Medicine Show
CAAMP
Yola
Shura
Hex Girls
Saturday, Aug. 7
Tyler Childers
Black Pumas *
Tanya Tucker
The Marcus King Band *
Shooter Jennings
Paul Cauthen
The Dip
Kelsey Waldon
Lillie Mae
Sunday, Aug. 9
Leon Bridges
Khruangbin
Mt. Joy
Elle King
Orville Peck
Hamilton Leithauser
Charley Crockett
Bendigo Fletcher
Vincent Neil Emerson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.