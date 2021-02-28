CW’s original series, “Superman & Lois” revolves around more than just the titular superhero and instead focuses more on his familial problems in addition to his superhero duties.
The "Superman & Lois" pilot follows the Kent family finding purpose in becoming citizens of Smallville again. Clark Kent makes this decision after facing a job loss because a certain Morgan Edge has gained control of the Daily Planet. In addition to this, Clark Kent's two teenage sons are entering high school, which always adds to the drama.
There is a reason the show is called “Superman & Lois,” as opposed to just “Superman.” The show’s central theme revolves around family, with Lois and Clark’s sons being just as vital to the story as Clark himself. The episode shows Superman’s two sons getting reintroduced to Smallville and attending a high school party where Jordan, one of the sons, reveals he has superpowers.
In addition to this, viewers are introduced to a new suited villain known to the audience in the later part of the episode as “Captain Luthor.”
The production value of “Superman & Lois” is a step up from the other shows in the "Arrowverse." This mainly applies to the actual visual effects though, such as a giant iceberg descending into a nuclear reactor or Superman and Captain Luthor fighting in space. These sequences are a small part of the show and are not especially creative.
The overall pacing feels seamless with it being believable that Clark Kent can handle family problems as well as being a superhero in the span of the same hour.
There is a sepia tone that is applied all the way from the first frame to the last, making the audience painfully aware they are watching not just a TV show, but a show that wants to be treated seriously.
Final verdict: 8/10
