“Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12.
“Super Mario 3D World” is a 2013 game for the Wii U system that features cooperative gameplay, platform-based movements and the mechanics of classic 2D-sidescrolling “Mario” games.
This nearly decade-old game is being revamped and brought to the Nintendo Switch with improvements to both the graphics and gameplay elements. According to Nintendo’s official website, the same levels and power-ups from the original game are present in this modern remake. However, in addition to the original content, new elements such as improved character movement speed and faster “dash” power-ups will be added for improved gameplay.
Players will also be able to collect stamps found in-game to use in “Snapshot Mode,” a photography-based gameplay element, to add different filters and stamps as stickers to the photos players take.
Additional new content to the “Super Mario 3D World” remake is the inclusion of “Bowser’s Fury,” an entirely new and stand-alone story that takes place in the “Mario” universe.
“Bowser’s Fury” takes place in the fictional Lake Lapcat, an open-world area that sees Mario and Bowser Jr. working together to stop “Fury Bowser.”
Based on Nintendo’s previous track record with revamping older “Mario” games and bringing them to the Switch as they did with “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine” and “Super Mario Galaxy,” players can expect nothing but a high quality port of nostalgic gameplay along with new original content.
“Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” will be available Feb. 12 on the Nintendo eShop and in stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.