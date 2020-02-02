While Super Bowl LIV had football fans busy, the halftime show, co-headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, had the nation curious and content as the two midlife Latina performers owned the stage.
With no dramatic entrance necessary, Shakira’s performance was captivating right from the start. Framed by a myriad of dancers dressed in fiery red, the 43-year-old Colombian pop sensation opened with “She-Wolf.”
The show took sharp turn after sharp turn, but Shakira kept on her toes. Following a part of her driving power-ballad “Empire,” she then began to rock out on electric guitar before melting into an entrancing belly-dance — all in a matter of seconds.
Shakira’s exhilarating stage presence during “Whenever, Wherever,” was a highlight of the show. A truly talented professional, her ability to fully utilize the stage space and interact with her audience without falling out of line with the choreography or her backup dancers was flawless and commendable.
Shakira then slipped into a cover of “I Like it Like That,” originally recorded by Pete Rodriguez in 1967 and later popularized in 2018 by Cardi B and Latino rappers Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Bad Bunny then made an appearance onstage to round out the set alongside Shakira.
Arguably, the moment everyone held their breath for was “Hips Don’t Lie,” and boy, did that moment arrive.
Shakira’s boundless energy showed no mercy as she crowd-surfed during the 2005 smash hit’s first chorus. She finished the song by throwing in a little zaghrouta, an Arab tongue-trill used to express happiness, as a nod to her Lebanese heritage.
Almost in an instant, Shakira disappeared from the stage, and stateside Puerto-Rican pop-star Jennifer Lopez took charge.
Hanging from a pole and ready to pounce, Lopez tore into her old-school hit “Jenny from the Block.” Surrounded by a swarm of swaggerous backup dancers, adorned in black leather and moving in perfect synchronicity, Lopez strutted to center stage.
Unwavered by age, 50-year-old Lopez’s voice was commanding, and her movement was aqueous. She and her dancers brought the stage to submission with blustering portions of “Ain’t it Funny” and “Get Right.”
Later in the show, J Balvin made an appearance before Lopez dove into “On the Floor,” stunning and surprising with her dynamic vocal control and ferocious attitude.
A show full of surprises, Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel joined her mother onstage to perform a medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” and Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud,” while Shakira returned to play drums then joined Lopez onstage.
Lopez and Shakira united to sing “Waka Waka” in a show-stopping, acrobatic dance break consisting of numerous performers on one massive stage and unbelievable vigor from the two headliners.
A victory for Shakira and Lopez, the halftime show ended in faces of joy as they thanked the audience and shared a hug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.