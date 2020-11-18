Studio Ghibli films are adored by their fans for differing reasons, but observers believe their seamless production and lifelike 2D animation consistently leave a lasting impression and impact on their audience.
The Tokyo-based animation film studio is recognized as one of the greatest of all time with globally acclaimed animation films like “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo,” among many more.
Co-founders Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki and the late director Isao Takahata established the studio in 1985. Since then, the studio has captured the love of many through their inspiring storylines and lifelike animation.
Audrey Eaton, a sophomore in apparel, merchandising and design and a fan of Studio Ghibli films, said the best things about Studio Ghibli films are the creativity of the worlds, the animation style and each film’s storylines.
The films “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Castle In The Sky” are Eaton’s favorites out of the 22 Ghibli films that have been released.
To Eaton, the storytelling and visual representations of women in the films are empowering.
“It’s given me power as a woman and made me proud to be one,” Eaton said. “Most of the movies star a female lead that goes through their struggles and shows that they aren’t just a damsel in distress but that they also have what it takes to save themselves.”
In many Western animations, women are objectified, sexualized and depicted as docile and emotional, which contrasts significantly with Studio Ghibli films.
“Many of my movies have strong female leads — brave, self-sufficient girls that don’t think twice about fighting for what they believe with all their heart,” said Miyazaki, the visual director and producer of Studio Ghibli. “They’ll need a friend or a supporter, but never a savior. Any woman is just as capable of being a hero as any man.”
Miyazaki’s portrayal of strong female leads in his films is why Studio Ghibli is credited as one of the most feminist film franchises ever.
Director Miyazaki is known for being a perfectionist and always focuses on small details. His fictional characters are lifelike because of his emphasis on natural movement and the fluidity of his characters.
In a 2002 interview with Jonathan Ross in the BBC documentary Japanorama, Miyazaki said he recalls old memories while creating his characters.
“I also see my friend’s daughters a few times a year when we go to the cottage in the summers," Miyazaki said. "Looking at their facial expressions always teaches me something. All the movement and feelings of the main character are taken from them.”
Although Miyazaki’s realistic 2D animation is often praised, some characters can be off-putting to some fans.
Jayda Negrete, a sophomore in kinesiology and health and a fan of Studio Ghibli films, enjoys Studio Ghibli’s animation style but did not like their use of realism, specifically in the film “My Neighbor Totoro.”
“It was kind of creepy at first, but the movies overall helped broaden my interests in anime and Japanese movies,” Negrete said.
