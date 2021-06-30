For when you and your summer fling can’t decide on a movie, use this list as a guide to romance movies new to streaming services for the month of July.
Netflix
July 1
“Ophelia”
“No Strings Attached”
“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”
July 2
“This Little Love of Mine”
July 8
“Midnight Sun”
July 9
“Last Summer”
July 16
The Twilight Saga (all movies)
July 23
“The Last Letter to Your Lover”
July 29
“Resort to Love”
Amazon Prime Video
July 1
“Across the Universe”
“Burlesque”
“Marie Antoinette”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Only Lovers Left Alive”
“On the Waterfront”
“To Rome with Love”
July 30
“The Pursuit of Love”
Hulu
July 1
“Blue Sky”
“Confessions of a Shopaholic”
“The Face of Love”
“From Paris with Love”
“Intolerable Cruelty”
“Something’s gotta Give”
“They Came Together”
“Romeo & Juliet”
“Amira and Sam”
July 26
“The Artist”
HBO Max
July 1
“Ira and Abby”
“Laws of Attraction”
“Maid in Manhattan”
Look for these titles through the month of June on your favorite streaming service.
