Stephens Auditorium, Ames’ largest theatre venue, has received the 2019 Prime Site Award by Facilities and Event Management Magazine.
The Prime Site Award is given to venues that exude the best in entertainment, sports and special events. Criteria examined for the awards includes physical and structural dynamics of the building, the venue staff and the technology of the venue’s sound, lighting and staging.
Stephens Auditorium is managed by the venue management company VenuWorks, which also received eight other 2019 Prime Site Awards for venues they manage.
“These awards represent the dedication and work our entire team puts into managing exceptional venues for our clients and communities,” said Steve Peters, VenuWorks President in a press release. “We enjoyed a successful 2019 and look forward to the successes ahead in 2020.”
Stephens Auditorium is a part of the Iowa State Center, a multi-building conference and performing arts complex. The center also includes Fisher Theater, an intimate theater for drama and dance productions, and the Scheman Building, a building for conferences and social events.
Stephens Auditorium contains 2,602 seats and hosts a variety of international performances year round from orchestras, Broadway musicals, plays, dances, comedians, lectures, politicians and concerts of all music genres.
In 2019, Stephens Auditorium was host to musical acts such as The Beach Boys, The Avett Brothers and Bob Dylan, and theater performances such as “Godspell,” “Rent” and “Jersey Boys.”
Upcoming events at Stephens Auditorium this year include Dancing With The Stars: Live, “The Color Purple,” Siberian State Symphony Orchestra and Alisson Krauss.
