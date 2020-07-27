The Goldfinch Room is moving their Iowa Songwriters Showcase to the Stephens Auditorium lawn, announcing a series of four outdoor performances.
A press release from Stephens Auditorium outlines the safety procedures the event will follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The lawn will be marked with social distancing shapes for up to four people. Face coverings will be required when entering and exiting the event, but will not be required when the attendees are seated.
Parties will be asked to remain within their social distancing shapes, as they are spaced six to eight feet apart from each other for physical distancing measures. However, larger groups are asked to email the ticket office by next Monday for accommodations. Lawn chairs, blankets, pop-up tents and umbrellas are all welcome inside the social distancing shapes.
Each performance is pay on arrival only, $5 per person. The lawn will open up at 6 p.m. with music to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The four featured Iowa songwriters features Ames’ own Fred Love, who recently released his own music project detailing his experiences during the pandemic.
Other performers include local and internationally known Americana, folk and blues singer/songwriters all hailing from Iowa.
The schedule of performances is as follows:
July 28 – J. Jeffrey Messerole
Aug. 4 – Ryne Doughty
Aug. 11 – David G. Smith
Aug. 18 – Fred Love
A food truck and outdoor bar will be featured at the performances and outside food as well as nonalcoholic beverages are allowed inside.
The Goldfinch Room Facebook page will be livestreaming the event, allowing viewers to donate via a virtual tip jar that will go to the performing artist and Stephens Auditorium.
