Iowa State Center Executive Director Tammy Koolbeck announced the 2020 to 2021 performing arts series at Stephens Auditorium in a livestream hosted Thursday night.
Koolbeck said the Iowa State Center staff is working on the safest way to open Stephens Auditorium when programming resumes in the fall. Stephens Auditorium is working with venue industry leaders and governmental agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to establish cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Stephens Auditorium is also discussing possible scenarios where social distancing and personal protective equipment may become part of their events.
"You have our pledge that we will not reopen until it has been determined to be safe," Koolbeck said during the livestream.
The 2020-2021 performing arts series includes 13 shows and four classic Broadway musicals:
- Russian String Orchestra - Sept. 29, 2020
- The Fab Four (The Beatles tribute band) - Oct. 3, 2020
- Whose Live Anyway? - Oct. 9, 2020
- Capitol Steps - Oct. 19, 2020
- Ballet Hispanico - Jan. 25, 2021
- Drumline Live! - Jan. 30, 20221
- South Pacific - Feb. 9, 2021
- Anastasia - Feb. 25, 2020
- Fiddler on the Roof - March 3, 2021
- Prague Symphony Orchestra - March 5, 2021
- Nathan Carter - March 7, 2021
- Velocity - March 26, 2021
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - April 8, 2021
