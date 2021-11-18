The second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been released, sending the internet into a frenzy. Fan theories have been piling up for months about what will happen in the newest Marvel and Sony collaboration. This latest trailer, featuring new scenes only adds fuel to the fire.
Since Jamie Foxx posted about the movie on Instagram over a year ago, fans have been collectively spiraling. The main and most consistent theory out there is that Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man will be joined by the two previous Spider-Man actors in the new movie. These being Tobey Maguire from the 2002 Sam Raimi films and Andrew Garfield from the 2012 Marc Webb films.
The trailer itself shows a few new scenes, featuring new suits for Holland, a clearer image of the villains he will face, and digitally erased characters? In one of the final scenes of the trailer, Tom Holland appears to be going to battle against three villains by himself. In the U.S., it seemed pretty straight forward, but the villains seemed to be positioned a little awkwardly. Overall, the trailer was put together well, and social media enjoyed it thoroughly.
Until footage from the Brazilian version of the trailer made its way online, and the scene of Holland fighting those villains got put under the microscope. This version of the trailer ran that scene for a few extra seconds. “The Lizard” positioned in the bottom right corner of the frame seemed to be attacked by “the air,” and he recoils as if he’d been punched or kicked. Twitter collectively lost it, holding the belief that either Tobey or Andrew was originally in this scene but edited out to avoid spilling the beans.
Producer Kevin Feige, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all said in interviews that the two won’t be in the movie. Many fans are skeptical as actors associated with the MCU are notorious for spoiling parts of movies in interviews and misleading the public in order to avoid spoilers.
One instance is when Wanda Vision actor Paul Bettany went on Good Morning America and stated that the show’s finale will feature an actor that he “really admired”. Fans speculated that it would be Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange or another mysterious character, but it was simply another version of himself.
With just under a month left until the movie hits theatres, the hype train has been kicked into a new gear.
