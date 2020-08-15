Coming back to campus during these uncertain times doesn’t mean students can’t have any fun this semester. Here are some socially distant activities that can both strengthen old friendships and form new ones on campus.
Playing Online Games
Multiplayer online games such as “Overwatch,” “Fortnite” and “World of Warcraft” are great ways to keep connected with friends in a socially distant way.
These games allow for full immersion into their gameplay while dropping you and your friends in the middle of their storylines. Online first-person shooters and battle royale games are perfect for feeling connected and having fun with friends when you can’t physically be in the same room as them. Massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) such as “World of Warcraft” let players choose their own paths alongside their friends, helping each other level up in dungeon battles and player vs. player combat.
Socially Distant Outdoor Activities
There are plenty of outdoor sports and activities that respect social distancing rules. Games such as cornhole and Frisbee require players to be far apart from each other in the first place, making them perfect options for spaced out outdoor activities.
More exercise-themed activities such as biking, roller skating, hiking and walking are also excellent choices for those who want to burn energy outdoors while also respecting social distancing guidelines.
Participate in Online Fitness Classes
Iowa State University’s Recreation Services will begin offering online fitness classes anyone can participate in starting Aug. 17. Students can view the live classes on either the Rec Services' Instagram story or through their Webex meetings. On desktop computers, students must first download the Google Chrome extension to view Instagram stories. For Webex classes, students must first register for an online class the same way they register for in-person classes on Rec Services' website. Once stories and Webex meetings can be viewed, students can participate in these classes from the comfort of their own homes. Instagram-based videos are available for 24 hours after they are streamed.
