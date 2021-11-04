Gwyneth Paltrow is an actress but for many years has been better known for her lifestyle brand Goop. The brand is not necessarily known for quality products or innovative ideas, but more so products that are very expensive and sometimes questionable in their science.
Paltrow first created a series with Netflix called “The Goop Lab” which followed Paltrow and her brand as they shared different ideas on the content of her brand and the ideas that inspired her products. The show and the brand alike have been heavily criticized for carrying ideas of pseudoscience and unsafe practices, as well as simply selling products that are incredibly overpriced that don’t do what they claim.
Over the years Goop has released products such as a jade egg that you were supposed to insert into your vagina and improve everything from orgasms to hormonal issues however the product was found to be possibly dangerous and did not offer any of the claimed health benefits. They also promoted the idea of vaginal steaming, which was supposed to offer cleansing and balancing properties to women, but instead it simply came with the risk of burns and no actual helpful results.
The brand has also released products such as a “NASA” sticker that was supposed to have properties of a spacesuit, a $15,000 sex toy and many summits that individuals could attend to supposedly help them build a new lifestyle and love life.
Despite all of the controversy surrounding the brand and the previous show with Netflix, Paltrow and Goop are now once again releasing another series with Netflix called “Sex, Love & Goop.”
The show is supposed to surround more of the ideas that were not fully covered in the first series surrounding relationships of all types but mainly focusing on romantic and familial relationships. The series shows individuals taking part in different versions of therapy and counseling that are supposed to help them mend their relationships and also take them in a better direction.
With no surprise, the series has once again received heavy negative critical reception for its use of non-scientifically backed therapies and practices and promoting them to a wide audience. However, it has been said that the series is seemingly better than “The Goop Lab” and is less focused on Paltrow herself and more so the supposed “experts” of the methods she is promoting.
While there may be discussion about whether these Goop shows are helpful or harmful, there is no denying that there is some entertainment in it all.
