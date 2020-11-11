Netflix is bringing the story of the beloved Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla to the screen with their new original, “Selena: The Series.”
With the help of the Quintanilla family members as executive producers for the project, Netflix portrays Selena’s legacy from her childhood to her rise to stardom. Part one of the two-part drama series is set to air Dec. 4.
Selena’s role is played by Christian Serratos, a familiar face to those who have watched “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,” “Twilight” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
Serratos is joined by Ricardo Chavira as Selena’s father, Abraham; Gabriel Chavarria, playing her brother A.B.; Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette; Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella; and Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena.
Quintanilla, simply recognized as Selena, brought representation to Latinas at a time when not many Latinas were represented on large platforms.
The journey of Selena y Los Dinos started early in their lives. The band got their start performing at restaurants and small gigs in the city of Houston, Texas. It was not until many years later when the band became popular and gained international recognition.
Selena y Los Dinos were influenced by their home state of Texas and their Latin heritage to perform Tejano music. Tejano music combines the sounds of Mexican music with a multitude of other genres to create a unique sound.
Selena faced many challenges as a woman entering the male-dominated genre of Tejano music. Many promoters refused to book the band for years because of their lack of faith in the band’s talent and the fact that Selena was a woman. But after years, they started to gain recognition and brought Tejano music to mainstream media. Selena’s success in this field is why she is known as Selena, Queen of Tejano music.
The band took over the Tejano music scene from the late ‘80s until Selena’s tragic passing in ’95. To this day, Selena’s legacy is one of the most celebrated because of her success in creating a space for Latinas in places where there was no space yet.
