A new companion program to the Christian Peterson Art Museum’s “Who Am I?” storytelling exhibition will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“SCRATCH: A Moving Image Sketch Workshop” will be hosted by Rosie Rowe, an audiovisual and film preservation specialist. The workshop will give participants the opportunity to modify an old strip of film’s images using markers, precision knives and a light box.
At the conclusion of the workshop, each participant’s filmstrips will be spliced together to make a unique short film.
The crafting tools will allow the participants to change the film strips to their liking by scratching off layers, drawing on images or adding color to the strips. Not only will the crafting elements of the workshop be fun, but they will be informative as well. Learning more about how film works will be included in this event.
“Their creations will be part of a full show,” Rowe said. “And they will leave with a better knowledge of film and how film works.”
The “Who Am I?” exhibition at the Campbell Gallery of Christian Petersen Art Museum is meant to examine how art can signify a place, time or story about the world, or even just one person.
"The 'Who Am I?' exhibition is all about how storytelling can take many different forms,” said Lilah Anderson, educator of visual literacy and learning and museum curator. Anderson plans the educational programming for University Museums each semester to coincide with the current exhibitions. The “SCRATCH” workshop gives the participants the opportunity to respond directly to the art, as it will be in the exhibition at the Christian Petersen Art Museum.
More arts and educational programming events can be found on the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity webpage.
Preregistration is required for all participants in the “SCRATCH: A Moving Image Sketch Workshop.” Iowa State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, making face coverings and social distancing a requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.