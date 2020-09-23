“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game” is making a return to store shelves this 2020 holiday season.
Originally released in 2010, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game” was a 2D arcade style beat-'em-up game based off the iconic “Scott Pilgrim” comic book series by Bryan Lee O’Malley. With the comic books drawing so much artistic inspiration from the arcade genre, a video game adaptation was an obvious choice to approve of.
The “Scott Pilgrim” series follows the titular character Scott Pilgrim, a socially awkward Canadian bass guitarist for a garage rock band, as he attempts to defeat the seven evil ex-partners of his love interest Ramona Flowers, a mysterious and sarcastic American girl.
Alongside the game’s release was the movie adaptation. The game received positive reviews for its fun gameplay and killer chiptune soundtrack. Two downloadable content (DLC) packs, the “Knives Chau Add-On Pack" and the “Online Multiplayer + Wallace Pack” were added to the game, featuring new playable characters and gameplay modes.
Due to the series’ licensing expiring, the game was delisted from online stores in 2014 and was lost from the mainstream. After six years, the outcry from longtime devoted fans and a push from O’Malley himself has led the game’s publisher, Ubisoft, to release a complete edition of the game. The complete edition will feature all the original DLC, local and online multiplayer, unlockable gameplay modes and more.
Whether players are revisiting the game or discovering it for the first time, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game” will be an action-packed experience for all video game lovers.
The game will be released on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch during the holiday season of 2020.
