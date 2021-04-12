On March 26, Sarah J. Maas’ husband Josh Maas accidentally leaked the upcoming adaptation of his wife’s popular book series “A Court of Thorns and Roses” on his Instagram. Maas’ husband had innocently taken a picture of his breakfast and accidentally included the top corner of Sarah’s notes.
“So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu,” Sarah said under her own post within the hour that Josh’s picture had been posted.
With her latest book of the series “A Court of Silver Flames” coming out in early March, fans of the series were hungry for more.
While fans haven’t heard a lot of news after the two posts, there is speculation of who’s going to be cast for the leading roles. The actress Danielle Russell, who debuted on “The Originals” and is now a main character on the spinoff series “Legacies,” has been the rumored actress chosen for the lead role of Feyre. But with body shamers on the horizon, it is rumored Russell might deny the role, being pushed away because of rude commentators.
Knowing two more books of hers are coming out later this year, both of which are untitled, everyone is ready for more of her characters and worlds.
To find out more about Sarah J. Maas and her books, click here.
