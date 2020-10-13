Film production company Constantin Film has confirmed a new rebooted entry into the “Resident Evil” movie series.
“Resident Evil” is a Japanese horror franchise created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara, and it's owned by the video game company Capcom. The series is expansive with multiple video games, live film adaptations, animated films, comic books and novels that hold its extended universe. The series mainly focuses on the fictional characters of Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy as they fight their way through cities overrun with mutated creatures created by fictional pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corps.
A series of six “Resident Evil” live-action movies have been created through Constantin Film from 2002 to 2016. With no word on further entries after 2016’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” fans had assumed the live-action movie entries to the series were over — that is, until now.
British film director Johannes Roberts recently confirmed he is set to co-write and direct a new but rebooted entry into the live-action movie series. This new entry will be an original story, but it will be set on the same day and city that the video game “Resident Evil 2” took place, and it will have strong ties to the events of the video game.
Some cast members for the new film have already been confirmed, such as Kaya Scodelario, best known for her role in “Maze Runner” as Claire Redfield; Avan Jogia, known for his role in “Zombieland: Double Tap” as Leon Kennedy; and Hannah John-Kamen, known for her role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” as Jill Valentine.
“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time, telling a grounded human story about a small, dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences,” Roberts said.
The original live-action film producer, Robert Kulzer, will be returning to produce the reboot.
“After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998 to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City,” Kulzer said.
The previous six films in the series have grossed a combined $1.2 billion worldwide. The “Resident Evil” video game series is the second-highest-grossing franchise by Capcom with about $9 billion total grossing, falling short only of the “Street Fighter” series. There is currently no release date for the “Resident Evil” reboot film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.