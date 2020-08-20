Disney’s 59th feature film “Raya and the Last Dragon” is rumored to be the next addition to the Disney Princess series.
Not much is known about this film yet as it is set to be released March 12, 2021. The little information that has been released to the public is that the story will take place in the fictional land of Kumandra as the titular hero Raya searches for the last dragon in all the land.
So far, only two actresses have been confirmed on the cast list, those being Cassie Steele and Awkwafina. Steele is best known for her work on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (2001) while fans may recognize Awkwafina from “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019) and “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018).
“Raya and the Last Dragon” appears to be in good hands as directors Dean Wellins and Paul Briggs previously worked together on other popular Disney movies such as “Frozen” (2013) and “Big Hero 6” (2014).
Based on initial concept art released to the public, fans originally speculated “Raya and the Last Dragon” would be animated two dimensionally (2D). Most of Disney’s original movies, and especially those from their often-called Princess Renaissance Era in the 1990s, were created using 2D animation.
Ever since their arguable “second” Renaissance Era that began with 2011’s “Tangled,” Disney has almost exclusively stuck with using three dimensional (3D), or “computer,” animation. Since its official announcement at the D23 Expo in 2019, “Raya and the Last Dragon” has been confirmed to be a 3D-animated movie.
Some fans have criticized Disney for this seemingly permanent change in their animation style, but based on the recent release of “Frozen 2,” Disney has clearly proven computer-animated films can be strikingly beautiful.
