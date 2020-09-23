The new Netflix original show “Ratched” serves as a thrilling prequel to author Ken Kasey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1962) and to director Miloš Forman’s 1975 film of the same name.
Following nurse Mildred Ratched (played by Sarah Paulson), this series takes place in 1947 as Ratched climbs her way through the chain of command at the fictional Lucia State Mental Hospital to become the head nurse. She proves time and time again that she is not afraid to take care of anyone who stands in her way.
“Ratched” was created by executive producer Ryan Murphy, who is known for creating other hit shows such as “Glee” and “American Horror Story.” This new show by Murphy almost seems like a pseudo-entry into the anthology series of “American Horror Story.” With no new season being aired during the fall of 2020, the use of actors such as Paulson and Finn Wittrock, who have appeared in multiple seasons of “American Horror Story,” give both current and prospective viewers something new but familiar to enjoy.
Paulson carries the dramatic and sometimes violent storylines throughout this series. She gives her character a sense of disturbed interest that fans cannot look away from, even if they try.
Due to this being a period-piece, the clothes, cars and décor are very akin to the style of the 1940s. The beautiful cinematography gives the footage an almost Wes Anderson-style to it. The exaggerated colors, lighting and camera angles offer viewers a beautiful yet creepy sense of atmosphere.
“Ratched” has been renewed for a second season, but no news on a release date is known at this time.
Final verdict: 9/10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.