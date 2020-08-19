Singer and songwriter Aminé has surprised fans with his single “Hello,” featuring the main vocalist of the electropop-duo band “Empire of the Sun” and Luke Steele less than two weeks after his popular song “Limbo” hit the Billboard charts.
Aminé is no stranger to joining forces with artists outside of his genre with successful collaborations from artists like "Lykke Li," "Reggie Snow," "Injury Reserve" and "Unknown Mortal Orchestra" under his belt.
His newest song “Hello” falls just under two minutes and embodies the same confident energy as his songs “Shimmy” and “My Reality,” with verses like “Used to be a bum, now I’m looking like Bun B” and “Shopping so much that my arm gettin’ stretch marks.”
He boasts about his glow-up since he started making music by calling himself a “hot boy,” referring to the famous catchphrase "hot girl," created by Megan Thee Stallion to describe someone who emanates self-love and carries their self with confidence.
The song is upbeat but relaxing and sounds like it was destined for a commercial — because it is. It is the official song for Apple Music 1 Radio, a station that features exclusive international content from the world's most famous hosts and performers.
Fans were pleasantly surprised with the release due to the success of Aminé’s sophomore album “Limbo.” Still, they were confused as to why the song was not on the deluxe version of “Limbo,” even though there are currently no promises of a deluxe album yet.
The confusion is expected because before releasing the album, Aminé was on a year-long hiatus working on new music and other projects. But with these promising back-to-back releases, fans are excited to see what the artist has left in store for the rest of the year.
