“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” is a new video game entry to the “Zelda” franchise, coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20.
The game is acting as both a prequel to the popular 2017 game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” as well as a successor to the original “Hyrule Warriors” game from 2014.
Players will be able to experience the great “calamity” that took place 100 years prior to “Breath of the Wild” that influenced the game’s story. More information about characters such as Princess Zelda, the four Champions and the King of Hyrule will be revealed in “Age of Calamity.”
It has been confirmed that both Link and Zelda will be playable characters and they will have to use their distinct abilities to defeat enemies. The phrasing about the characters’ abilities alludes to them having different fighting styles and moves.
Another predicted highlight of “Age of Calamity” is its cinematic cutscenes. The distinct shading and almost watercolor-like art style of the recent “Zelda” games have been shown in screenshots of “Age of Calamity.” The beautiful artwork that’s been known to come from not only “Zelda” games but almost every Nintendo game is sure to make a comeback.
Multiplayer will be an option for gameplay in “Age of Calamity.” Local co-op will be playable with the use of multiple Joy-Con controllers.
The preorder edition of “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” is now available. The digital edition is available for preorder at $59.99 and comes with an in-game preorder weapon bonus.
“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
