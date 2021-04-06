Get ready for more silly nonsense in Bikini Bottom because Nickelodeon has given “The Patrick Star Show,” a spin-off of the ever-popular “SpongeBob SquarePants,” a green light for a 13-episode series.
Patrick Star is known for his ignorant and clueless remarks in the iconic “SpongeBob SquarePants” series but is taking a turn back in time for his own show.
According to the Nickelodeon press release, “The Patrick Star Show” will follow a young-adult Patrick Star and his efforts to host his own family sitcom show.
The young starfish will film the show in his childhood bedroom with behind-the-scenes and on-screen help from his family members. But as expected, things never go as smoothly as planned.
Patrick Star’s wild imagination and rash decision-making takes the family on unexpected and comical journeys through each episode.
The new cast consists of Patrick’s younger sister Squidina — who also acts as the show’s executive producer — Star’s parents Bunny and Cecil and Star’s grandfather GrandPat.
The series will also feature favorites from the original “SpongeBob SquarePants” series cast, such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs and Plankton.
President of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Ann Naito said in response to the show’s announcement, “This second original spin-off allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”
Fans can expect the series to debut this summer on Nickelodeon.
