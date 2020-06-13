With increased specs and a wider variety of new games, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) is well on its way to replace the PS4 and PS4 Pro.
The PS4 and PS4 Pro were released in 2013 and 2016 respectively, and now the next generation of gaming was revealed at Sony's “The Future of Gaming" event on Thursday. The newly announced PS5 will be released during the holiday season of 2020, according to Sony. The PS5 promises gamers faster loading times, higher graphics and a new generation of games to play.
The PS4 Pro processes 4.2 teraflops per second, meaning 4.2 trillion calculations are done every second. The PS5 will be able to complete 10.28 teraflops per second, causing immersion-breaking moments such as loading screens to become virtually extinct, touts Sony.
PS5 games that have been announced so far are: Godfall, Gothic, Rainbow Six Siege, Outriders, WRC 9, Horizon Forbidden Dawn, Demon's Souls, Battlefield 6, Stray, Tribes of Midgard, The Pathless, Goodbye Volcano High, GTA 5, Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Dying Light 2, Project Anthia, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Destruction All-Stars, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Solar Ash, Hitman 3, Astrobot's Playhouse, Little Devil Inside, NBA 2K21, Bugsnax, Resident Evil 8, Deathloop, Pragmata, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine.
The game that’s garnering the most buzz is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It stars the title character Miles in his own stand-alone game, separate from any storylines created thus far in the Marvel universe. This means there will be no overt references to Sony’s 2018 movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which also starred Miles Morales as the web-slinging hero.
While there has not been much information about the console released so far, the predicted price ranges anywhere from $299 to $499. Similarly to the price, Sony has not given a specific release date besides the wide range of the holiday season of 2020. This season was most likely chosen as a release date in order to compete with the upcoming release of the Xbox Series X console, also set to release in the winter months of 2020.
