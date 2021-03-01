Disney Pixar’s upcoming film “Luca” just released its first official trailer.
“Luca” follows Luca Paguro, a seemingly average boy, who explores an Italian seaside town with his friend Alberto Scorfano. While living in a town known for hunting sea monsters, both boys, who turn into sea monsters when they touch water, must keep their secret from everyone.
“Luca” will be the third consecutive Pixar original story released in the studio’s film lineup. “Onward” (2020), “Soul” (2020) and now “Luca” have been cementing Pixar’s claim that it will be straying away from franchise films and focusing more on original products.
“Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model,” Jim Morris, the president of Pixar, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And we don’t make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on.”
In that same interview, Morris said that after 2019, Pixar has no intentions of making more sequels to its previous film franchises.
“Luca” was originally announced to be in production in July 2020. Since then, little to no updates had been given on the film’s status, that is, until the first trailer was released.
The trailer shows off the well-known beautiful animation associated with Pixar Studios. Bright colors, charismatic characters and stunning water effects are all on display in the 90-second trailer.
“Luca” is set to have a wide release in the United States on June 18. However, whether it will be released in theaters or on Disney+ has not yet been announced.
