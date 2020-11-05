The third and final ISU AfterDark event of the semester will be held both virtually and in person at the Memorial Union on Friday.
The biggest draw of this final AfterDark event will be the virtual conversation with "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) and “The King of Staten Island” star Pete Davidson. Best known for both his comedy and his brief engagement to Ariana Grande, Davidson will be talking on a live Zoom call with AfterDark staff about both his professional and personal life.
The Zoom call with Davidson will be taking place at 10 p.m. For students who want to join the call, they must register on the Student Union Board website beforehand.
Additional virtual events include caricature drawings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a virtual escape room from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
In-person events at this week’s ISU AfterDark include free horse-drawn carriage rides and hot chocolate from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A fall garland Workspace craft, CyBowl and Billiards will run from 9 p.m. through midnight while bingo and create-a-critter will all run from 9 p.m. through 1 a.m. An additional beverage-themed activity, “Seasonal Beverage Tasting” will happen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
After making his SNL debut in 2014 at the young age of 21, Davidson has secured a returning role on the comedy-sketch show ever since. In addition to his work in comedy, Davidson recently released his 2020 film “The King of Staten Island.” This semi-autobiographical comedy-drama follows Davidson as he grows up in Staten Island, including the loss of his father in 9/11 and how he entered his career in comedy.
All ISU Cyclones Care guidelines will be followed at ISU AfterDark, including face coverings and social distancing. All activities at ISU AfterDark are free.
