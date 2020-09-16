The term “snubbed” has become popular around award season because of the repeated lack of diversity among the nominees, the decision-makers, and award-winners throughout the years.
“We can call it snubbing, or we can call it Black erasure because at some point, that’s what it is,” said Novotny Lawrence, an associate professor in both English and journalism and mass communications at Iowa State.
At the 2020 Oscars and Golden Globes, many Black actors and filmmakers felt “snubbed” and underrepresented because of the lack of Black nominees and winners.
The main rebuttal for years as to why Black actors and filmmakers are not receiving awards for their work is due to the lack of quality content.
This argument is why many people had high hopes for 2020 because of the large amount of acclaimed movies that Black actors and filmmakers released in 2019, like “Us," “The Photograph," “Queen and Slim” and “When They See Us," among others.
Stacey Weber-Fève, an associate professor of French in the Department of World Languages and Cultures at Iowa State, said she thinks race plays a role through implicit biases and unconscious decision-making processes.
“It’s more than just a glass ceiling," Weber-Fève said. "These are very systemic issues that are at the very core of the industry.”
Weber-Fève said she does not believe it's an issue due to the lack of quality content, but a financial issue.
“Film, while it is art, is still a commercial product," Weber-Fève said. "Executives that are making these financial decisions are not investing in movies that tell a different story than they think will profit."
In her studies of French cinema, Weber-Fève came across an interesting study about the misrepresentation of Arab men from North Africa and the Middle East and women of African descent in French film and television.
Up until the late 1990s and early 2000s in France, around 90 percent of Arab men who appeared in a major feature film or television program was either a thief or a rapist. Most of the time, when a woman of African descent had appeared in a French major feature film, she was either a prostitute or a housekeeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.