Every year People Magazine chooses a “Sexiest Man Alive,” and 2021 has been no different. Each year many different celebrities are considered for the spot and many shoot for the top contender.
This year, the individual that ended up snagging the title was Paul Rudd. While many individuals were unsurprised by this choice, it seems that many, including Rudd himself seemed taken aback by the decision that was made.
When looking at how People Magazine makes their decisions for this prestigious title, it seems that they bring many different names to the table and then ultimately decide who they think would be the best fit for the position. Although Rudd may not have been the name everybody was expecting, it seems as though he fits many of the categories that the publication looks for when it comes to Sexiest Man Alive.
“He’s a slow burn,” said Dan Wakeford, editor-in-chief of People Magazine. “He’s someone who doesn’t push himself forward in a sexy way or in a dominant way. He doesn’t fall for the celebrity silliness and he’s very focused on his craft and doing a good job.”
For 2021, Wakeford said that they were looking for somebody who would give a sense of stability and comfort. After everything that the past two years have brought, they wanted to choose somebody that seemed like a normal, positive person.
Although the title of Sexiest Man Alive would seem like something that is mainly focused on looks, it also seems to veer towards personality and what the individual does for their communities and those around them as well.
“He’s a good person. It’s not all about his looks,” said Wakeford. “He does a lot of good. He’s raised $13 million through charity for the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He’s not a show off. He’s just a great guy and he’s easy to like.”
Even Rudd himself seemed surprised by the choice and said he was “baffled” by the decision but excited nonetheless.
“He was obviously happy and thought it was funny,” said Wakeford. “He knew that everyone would be scratching their heads.”
With everything that has happened in the past two years, sometimes you need a little break from reality. Things like People’s Sexiest Man Alive allow individuals to have a little fun with celebrities and gives the lightheartedness that can help get you through more difficult times.
