A free outdoor screening of Marvel's hit film "Black Panther" will take place Friday night on Iowa State's Central Campus.
“We wanted to provide students with a new, fun, safe and unique opportunity to experience a similar event,” said Andrew Girres, president of Student Union Board. “We are extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to host a fun, safe, outdoor and on-campus entertainment event."
The projector screen will be placed right in front of the Campanile for optimal viewing. Students are encouraged to bring their own pillows, blankets, cushions, etc. to get comfortable while watching “Black Panther."
The hit 2018 film has surfaced in the news recently due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther in the film. Now is a great time to come together to watch and enjoy this film, along with the legacy Boseman left in the Marvel franchise.
“Much thought has been put into the planning of this event,” Girres said. “We also felt that, due to the recent and heartbreaking passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, that many students may like to pay tribute to his legacy by attending this showing. Choosing ‘Black Panther’ was not a difficult decision. It just felt right.”
Social distancing practices and the use of face coverings will be required in accordance with the Cyclones Care guidelines.
“I would just like to emphasize that the health, safety and well-being of our event attendees is our number one priority,” Girres said. “Precautions will include required face coverings, socially distanced and marked spaces and hand sanitizing stations."
The screening will start at 8 p.m. Friday on the north side of the Campanile on Central Campus.
The event was scheduled for earlier in the semester, but was postponed due to inclement weather. The film is being presented by Student Union Board and Student Government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.