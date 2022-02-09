The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Awards announced the nominees for the 94th Oscars on Feb. 8. Just like previous years, ten films were nominated for Best Picture with “The Power of the Dog” leading the race with 12 nominations.
“The Power of the Dog” was two nominations short of matching the Oscar record of most nominations by a single film. Only three movies in Oscar history have received 14 nominations, one of them being 1997's “Titanic.”
The Oscars are scheduled to take place March 27 at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre. The broadcast will air live at 7 p.m. central time.
Here is a list of the most important categories:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
Best Cinematography
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
- King Richard (Zach Baylin)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA (Sian Heder)
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
- Dune (Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
Best International Film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Luanna: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Since 2019 the Oscars have been presented without a host, however ABC has confirmed that there will be one this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.